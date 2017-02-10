Not Fake News: Sarah Palin Hinted As Ambassador To Canada

Last year's interview with Jake Tapper, whose restraint is amazing.

Sorry, Sarah, the Energy Department destruction job (which he too found out wasn't about oil and coal) went to the other Mensan of the GOP, Rick Perry

The Op-Ed at The Ottawa Citizen did not sugarcoat it:

...here she is, as enduring and empty as a tin can in a landfill. Her name – believe it or not – is in the chatter coming out of the Prime Minister’s Office and the State Department.

Sarah Palin, yes, that Sarah Palin, is being suggested as Ambassador to Canada.

Dear Mr. Trump: Rather than appoint Sarah Palin as ambassador to Canada, please bomb us. Signed, all intelligent life in Canada. #killmenow — Doug Youmans (@dippedbanana) February 8, 2017

If Sarah Palin becomes the ambassador to #Canada. Then every MP she ever speaks with should only speak to her in French. #résister — Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) February 10, 2017

I suspect she was a shoe-in after she got a bunch of discontinued Ivanka Trump "career wear" (cheap!) for the job interview.