Not Fake News: Sarah Palin Hinted As Ambassador To Canada

By Frances Langum
Last year's interview with Jake Tapper, whose restraint is amazing.

Sorry, Sarah, the Energy Department destruction job (which he too found out wasn't about oil and coal) went to the other Mensan of the GOP, Rick Perry

The Op-Ed at The Ottawa Citizen did not sugarcoat it:

...here she is, as enduring and empty as a tin can in a landfill. Her name – believe it or not – is in the chatter coming out of the Prime Minister’s Office and the State Department.

Sarah Palin, yes, that Sarah Palin, is being suggested as Ambassador to Canada.

I suspect she was a shoe-in after she got a bunch of discontinued Ivanka Trump "career wear" (cheap!) for the job interview.


