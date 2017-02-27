In Other Oscar News, Jimmy Kimmel Went After Trump Bigly

By Frances Langum
If you slept in this morning, you might not realize they announced the wrong winner for Best Picture at last night's Academy Awards.

It wasn't the first time that has happened at the Oscars though.

That's all over the news this morning, but the story you might have missed is just how hard Jimmy Kimmel punched Donald Trump during the hours prior to that freak ending.

Kimmel opened the ceremony with a sigh of relief: "Remember last year when we thought the Oscars were racist?"

But as the night wore on, Kimmel worried about Trump not tweeting about him during the ceremony:

And speaking of the "wrong envelope" scandal, our editor Karoli had the tweet of the night:


