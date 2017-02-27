In Other Oscar News, Jimmy Kimmel Went After Trump Bigly

If you slept in this morning, you might not realize they announced the wrong winner for Best Picture at last night's Academy Awards.

"The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope." PwC apologized for the Oscars mix-up: https://t.co/pKk3r7swt7 pic.twitter.com/30kqoDjSTt — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2017

It wasn't the first time that has happened at the Oscars though.

Other #Oscars gaffes: Back in 1964, Sammy Davis Jr. announced the wrong winner after being handed the wrong envelope. pic.twitter.com/J4KLuzrkDw — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

That's all over the news this morning, but the story you might have missed is just how hard Jimmy Kimmel punched Donald Trump during the hours prior to that freak ending.

Kimmel opened the ceremony with a sigh of relief: "Remember last year when we thought the Oscars were racist?"

But as the night wore on, Kimmel worried about Trump not tweeting about him during the ceremony:

And speaking of the "wrong envelope" scandal, our editor Karoli had the tweet of the night: