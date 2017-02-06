Pro-Trump Protester Tells MSNBC Trump Is 'Not Racist': 'I Don't Hold Him To His Words'

A New York man demonstrating in front of Trump Tower told NBC's Morgan Radford that he supports Donald Trump because the president is "not a racist" and should not be judged based on his words.

On Sunday, a small group of the president's supporters gathered in front Trump's marquee New York property to counter a wave of anti-Trump protests nationwide.

One supporter named Felix explained to Radford that he felt the need to defend Trump.

"Donald Trump is a great man, he's not a racist that people think he is," Felix said. "The guy is a pro-American, meaning that he wants every American to achieve the American goal, whether it is a black person, an Asian person, a white person, a gay person. He does not discriminate."

"There is not one discrimination thing that he said on the campaign trail that makes Donald Trump a racist person," the demonstrator continued. "Yes, he made some crazy comments. But I don't hold him to his words, I hold him to his actions."

Felix predicted that Trump would fulfill most of his campaign promises in his first two years in office.

"He's already started doing it and I think he's going to be great for the country," he concluded.