Rep. Peter King Re-Brands 'Travel Ban' To 'Terrorist Ban'

Rep. Peter King, a supporter of Trump's immigration executive order, tried to re-brand Trump's defeated executive order earlier today.

Speaking to Wolf Blitzer, King said, "This is a to me a very serious issue. I believe strongly that the -- that the terrorist ban, this stay of immigration was important for the president to implement."

Rep. King was instrumental in helping to design the order even though he disagreed with Rudy Giuliani' claim that he was at the meeting when it was crafted.

On January 28th, Rudy Giuliani admitted that Trump originally called his executive order a "Muslim ban," but for legal purposes Rudy and his pals re-purposed it as a 'danger ban' which is legal and not a 'religion ban.'

For some reason Rep, King believes if they find the right moniker for the order, everything will magically fall into place.

The New York Congressman joined CNN on Thursday after the 9th Circuit ruled 3-0 against the executive action to weigh in on the topic.

He told Blitzer on The Situation Room how much he supported the action and thought the court got the ruling totally wrong.

Blitzer asked if he agreed with Republican Sen. Lankford, who was upset with the horrific roll out by the Trump administration. "I wonder if you agree with Senator Lankford, that the administration could have done a better job?," he asked.

"This was not handled properly in the beginning. I think this was handled badly," King replied. "They should have had everything lined up in advance. Given Homeland Security more notice. Lawyers at the airport to resolve issues that came up. Anticipate what was going to come up with green cards, visas, young children. Should have had a hotline going right from the airports to Washington to quickly resolve issues."

He continued, "I'd say probably 90% of the confusion we saw those first two or three days should have been resolved before it ever happened or should have been resolved very, very quickly so no, as far as implementation and the roll out it was wrong. It was handled very, very poorly."

Everything about this executive order was handled like a bunch of know-nothings.

The order was unjust on its face and was implemented amidst paranoia surrounding the Oval Office and leaks to the press; so those responsible for its application were completely in the dark about how to handle it.

Since King is trying to re-brand this despicable order, let's help him.