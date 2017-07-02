Resistance: Senate Dems Hold All-Night Vigil Against DeVos Nomination
The Democrats need one more vote to make sure this terrible unqualified and let's face it corrupt "purchaser" of a Cabinet post is denied that power over the nation's schools.
Please RT if you support @SenateDems opposition to Betsy #Devos #HoldTheFloor pic.twitter.com/unh03kyfZ9
— David Samples (@NatureGuy101) February 7, 2017
And Joy Reid gives us hope:
One of the things that we can take from the first couple of weeks of Donald Trump's presidency is that resistance is not futile. From Democrats systematically slowing down the process of getting cabinet nominees confirmed... to Congress backing down on a plan to gut the ethics office after a public outcry... to a lawsuit by the attorneys general of Washington and Minnesota, the temporarily stop the federal government from enforcing key parts of Trump's travel ban, it's clear that opposition in visible loud, public pressure works.
