Resistance: Senate Dems Hold All-Night Vigil Against DeVos Nomination

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

The Democrats need one more vote to make sure this terrible unqualified and let's face it corrupt "purchaser" of a Cabinet post is denied that power over the nation's schools.

And Joy Reid gives us hope:

One of the things that we can take from the first couple of weeks of Donald Trump's presidency is that resistance is not futile. From Democrats systematically slowing down the process of getting cabinet nominees confirmed... to Congress backing down on a plan to gut the ethics office after a public outcry... to a lawsuit by the attorneys general of Washington and Minnesota, the temporarily stop the federal government from enforcing key parts of Trump's travel ban, it's clear that opposition in visible loud, public pressure works.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV