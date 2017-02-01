Rex Tillerson Confirmed As Secretary Of State

Rex Tillerson has been confirmed to be our next Secretary of State by a vote of 56-43.

Which Democrats stood tall for the guy whose former company stands to make billions after the sanctions are lifted against Russia? That's right, the usual suspects.

Heidi Heitkamp, Senator of the Fracking state of North Dakota.

Joe Manchin, from the great Republican stronghold of West Virginia

Angus King, Independent from Maine who votes because why the hell not?

Mark Warner, of Virginia, who should have no damned excuse whatsoever.

On the upside, Tillerson actually did place his assets into a blind trust and was fairly prepared for his Senate hearings, at least, which is not something I could say about others up for confirmation this week.

Onward.