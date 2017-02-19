Rick 'Man On Dog' Santorum Warns Dems Against Taking Things Too Far

Pro-tip: Whenever a Republican (especially one who can't hold a seat himself) offers advice to the other side of the aisle, do the opposite.

Like pretty much every other sentient being globally, when Rep. Jackie Speier witnessed that bizarre 77-minute press conference by Trump this week, she became concerned by...how can I put this delicately?...Trump's grasp on reality. She tweeted out a reminder that the Constitution now has in place protections for us if the President does not appear to be able to carry out his duties:

Describing @POTUS as unhinged at today's press conference is kind. This is scary. #25thAmendment https://t.co/sUJZZCfITL — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) February 16, 2017

Now, I don't think that Rep. Speier was actually advocating removing Trump from office...yet. But I do think it's telling that the question of "when, not if" has snowballed within the last week and not only from the Democratic side of the aisle.

But Rick "Please Don't Google My Name" Santorum, who has not had a successful run for any office in ten years, thinks that it's ridiculous to even consider the possibility.

"This is absurd. There's no possibility of this happening." He told guest host Jim Sciuto. "The fact they are even talking about this just tells you this is the -- this is the ace in the hole that Donald Trump has. The left always overplays their hand. They go one step too far and they look just as crazy as they are portraying Donald Trump to be."

Oh yeah, it's the Democrats look crazy. Not the guy who is saying that the "media is the enemy of the people." Not the guy who makes up terrorism events that never happened. Not the guy who responds to questions of how to deal with rising anti-Semitic sentiment globally by making false claims about his electoral victory.

Right.

And let us just sit a moment in reflection of the man who warned us that marriage equality would lead to "man on dog" moments thinks he's in a position to lecture us. Because that's not absurd or over-reaching at all.