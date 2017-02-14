Sen. Bob Corker: Gen. Flynn 'Should Testify Under Oath Before Lawmakers'

Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations told Jake Tapper that he would support an "exhaustive investigation" into Trump, Flynn and Russia.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked, "Roy Blunt, who serves on the Intelligence committee says there needs to be an exhaustive investigation into the ties between Donald Trump and his advisors and Russian. Will you support that?"

Sen. Corker replied, "Sure, I think we need to get all of this behind us." There's been a lot of nefarious activity by Russia...We should have a full investigation and understand everything occurring between Russia, our elections and any alliances that they have here."

Tapper continued, "Your colleague Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the democrat, vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee says general Flynn should testify under oath before lawmakers about this issue. Do you agree?"

Corker replied, "I think that would be a great contribution...I think it would be very useful for general Flynn to come before the committee and talk about what the relationship was and I hope that's going to take place." "We should know fully what's occurred and get it aired and it should be done in the best way possible," the Senator said.

Republican Senators are slowly warming up to the idea of investigating the whole shebang.

On the House side, while Chaffetz and Nunes and not interested, (No shock there) three Republican members are open to it.

Rep. Scott Perry, Rep, Justin Amash, and Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID), agreed an investigation would "be warranted based on information from the intelligence community."

Conservatives on TV are also calling for investigations and have said that if this was a Democrat, Chaffetz would be flipping out over Russian.