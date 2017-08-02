Sen. Ted Cruz Congratulates Woman For Her Struggles With MS, Then Calls Her A Moocher

Responding to a question from a woman during CNN's debate last night, who has MS and loves her Medicaid, Sen. Ted Cruz and thanked her for her service and said, "Congratulations on dealing with MS."

Senators Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz debated the merits of our healthcare system on CNN last night and Cruz had a particularly difficult time addressing a few questioners who had serious health issues and were worried Republicans would destroy healthcare.

Earlier in the debate, an audience member named Neosha, who is fighting breast cancer asked Sen. Cruz what will happen to her if Obamacare is repealed.

She said, "I fear that if i don't have Obamacare, if I'm not covered, then my preexisting condition of breast cancer and remaining treatments will make it difficult for me to afford insurance. Senator Cruz, what can you do to protect people like me who are alive because of Obamacare?

Sen. Cruz smoothly answered, "Every significant proposal that's been submitted to fix the problems in the health care system after Obamacare is gotten rid of, all of them protect people in your situations. All of them prohibit insurance companies from canceling somebody because they got sick. they prohibit insurance companies from jacking up the insurance rates because they got sick or injured."

This is a bald-faced lie. And Sen. Cruz is the best at this type of subterfuge.

First of all, where are all these proposals Cruz is claiming they've put forth?

Even the plan that Rep. Tom Price has suggested was panned in Forbes for doing exactly what the questioner feared.

The plan provides refundable tax credits ranging from $1,500 to $3,000 depending on your age. Try buying a plan with decent coverage for such measly sums. Moreover, if you have a pre-existing condition and your coverage has lapsed for too long, insurers can turn you away or jack up your premium by 50 percent for three years.

Later in the debate a woman named Carol said she was forced to move from Texas, Cruz' home state to Maryland because Texas refused to expand Medicaid with federal monies so she could get health coverage.

Carol told Cruz, "Within two weeks I started receiving treatments through Medicaid and I am now well enough to work as a substitute teacher."

She continued, "Senator Cruz, can you promise me that you and the Republican leaders in Congress will actually have a replacement plan in place for people like me who depend on their Medicaid? In other words, I like my coverage. can I keep it?"

Sen. Cruz stumbled and said, " Well, Carol, thank you for sharing your story and congratulations on dealing with MS. It's a terrible disease. Congratulations on your struggles dealing with it."

Yes, what a guy, that Sen. Cruz. 'Congratulations on dealing with MS — congrats on your struggles and that you have to suffer so much, Carol.'

What a lucky gal!

As part of his answer to her, Cruz read of some numbers that he says is accurate and proof that Medicaid is failing everybody, except Carol!

Congratulations and salutations!

Remarkably, Cruz then claimed that all the people now being covered by the Medicaid expansion like Carol and Neosha are moochers who steal health care away from those more deserving.

Sen. Cruz said, "Because Obamacare dramatically expanded Medicaid, many of the people who had been on Medicaid, many of the people suffering and needy, have found their wait times increasing."

See, those moochers are going to see Medicaid doctors in droves now just to get some free candy and to hang out in doctor's offices to read the wonderful magazine collections they stock up on! People love to be sick so they can mooch!

"I'd much rather see a system where we can have millions of those on Medicaid getting health insurance and the only way we can is if we have competition so that rates are lower so you can afford to have health insurance," he assured her. Does he not realize that her income levels are so low she can't afford to pay anything?

As Bernie Sanders noted in the same debate, having access to health insurance -- even with competition -- isn't the same as getting health care.

"Competition" has joined the Republican lexicon of nonsensical terms that magically fix all things possible. Just like "tax cuts."

Unfortunately Cruz' laughable ideas will only destroy Medicaid for millions of people and they will die waiting in emergency rooms if they're allowed to pass.