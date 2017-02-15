Fox Biz Stuart Varney Gives A Thumbs Down To Trump's Border Tax

Fox Business' Stuart Varney is no fan of Trump's Border Tax proposal and told Fox and Friends that, "retailers hate it with a passion" and the middle class "are "suddenly going to find themselves paying higher prices because of a tax imposed by the Trump administration."

Earlier today, Trump met with retail CEOs to talk about tax reform and imports. House Republicans are pushing for a 20% corporate rate, down from 35% and a 20% tax on imports.

It's no secret that some companies like Best Buy and Target are not supporters of the Border tax, for obvious reasons.

Fox and Friends co-hosts support everything Trump does so they liked the idea of a import tax so companies will make products in America, again. (Also, to pay for the wall.)

Varney explained, "Retailers hate it with a passion. They hate the border tax."

What Varney likes about the proposal is that for conservatives, shifting taxes away from the individual and corporations and onto consumption is something they love so the middle and lower classes could pay "their fair share of taxes." You know the drill.

He said, "It's not going to be popular universally, believe me."

We believe you, Stuart, because it is a dreadful idea.

"It raises prices, and poorer people who are paycheck to paycheck people, they're suddenly going to find themselves paying higher prices because of a tax imposed by the Trump administration," The Fox Business host said.

Kilmeade jumped in and said, "It's going to be about communication. It's about buying American; keeping it here. Bringing manufacturing home and less about 'we're jacking up prices.'"

Kilmeade is saying they have to lie to the people and market it smartly. Don't tell em' they'll pay higher prices. USA,USA,USA!

But Varney had to stop him and vigorously say, "Yes, and the opposition will hammer home the point that you will be paying higher prices. That's what they're gonna hammer home."

Ainsley chimed in, "More jobs in America, so I see both sides."

Oh, no. A new form of bothsiderism!!!!

Varney replied, " I just don't think there are the votes in Congress for a border tax, when push comes to shove."

If the Republican Congress did pass the border tax, they can kiss Congress goodbye in 2018, but I don't think they can get it passed.

In a way, I'd actually like to see that, but not at the expense of the American people.

And Trump should take note when Varney signals it will be a disaster.

He watches Fox News more than he works at being president.