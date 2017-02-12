Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

"Springtime for Hitler" -- The Producers (1967)

Clearly, Propaganda Barbie and Lyin' Spicy Spice have been benched this Sunday. Either Trump is tired of giving SNL more material or the sheer cognitive dissonance of having to catapult the propaganda is so exhausting that even those two camera hogs needed a rest. But have no fear, there are no shortage of brownshirts from which to choose. This week, Senior Policy Advisor Stephen "Banality of Evil" Miller, purportedly the author (with Steve Bannon) of the infamous Muslim ban as well as a plethora of Executive Orders, gets his turn to prove we are now a kakistocracy.

And man, are they incompetent. I suspect that part of the reason that the Executive Orders are coming so fast and furious is that they're watching Trump's poll numbers plummet. Half of the American public are ready to impeach him now. After 3 weeks. I mean, it took George W. Bush (largely accepted as the country's worst president---until now) three years and two unwinnable wars to reach the lows that SCROTUS got in less than a month. If they don't get everything done soon, what chance will they have?

It's hard to miss Miller today. Let us know if any host actually points out that nothing the Trump administration does is normal or within the bounds of ethical behavior. I'm guessing they won't.

ABC's "This Week" - White House adviser Stephen Miller; Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. Panel: National Review editor Rich Lowry, Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Miller; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Former Senator Jim Webb (D-VA). NBC National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian. Panel: Governor Pat McCrory (R-NC), Greta Van Susteren. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Miller; Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.. CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto. Panel: USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, New York Times White House Correspondent Peter Baker, National Review executive editor Reihan Salam and Ron Brownstein from Atlantic Media.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" - Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J. Panel: Rep Andre Carson (D-IN), President of Senate Conservatives Fund (SCF) Ken Cuccinelli, President of Center for American Progress Neera Tanden, conservative commentator Alice Stewart. "Fox News Sunday" - Miller; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. Panel: CEO, Heritage Action for America Michael Needham, AP White House Correspondent Julie Pace, Laura Ingraham, Juan Williams.

