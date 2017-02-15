Trump Will Hold Florida Rally To Soothe His Bruised Ego

Donald Trump has had a difficult week. His Labor Secretary pick withdrew, his National Security Advisor resigned, and his approval ratings are in the tank.

What to do, what to do? I've got it! Ignore the job you have in front of you and hold a rally to get lots and lots of warm fuzzies from the rabid fans cheering for you.

Seriously, this is a thing that's happening. Whether it's because he's already declared his 2020 candidacy or because he's had such bad press he needs some ego-strokes, who knows? All I know is that he's the damn president and he's doing a rotten job, yet thinks he has time for a couple of rounds of golf and a rally in Florida.

Robert Costa:

Trump friend tells me decision for POTUS to hold big rally Sat in FL is part of his desire to "go to his people" and "bring back the crowds" — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 15, 2017

So it's for the feels.

Twitter has been unkind, and by Twitter, I mean those of us at C&L along with the general public.

Russia & North Korea are testing Missles,Russia buzzing our ships & Trump is going to have a rally in Florida. What is wrong with this man. — Marie (@lawyer822) February 15, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Why TF are you having a rally? I can only assume it's so you stop feeling like a pathetic loser. https://t.co/fHVNpRO0aJ — Tim Hackman (@smokiesbandit) February 15, 2017

Amato (SCIFs are secure communication tents):

What happens if there's an emergency. Will they have a SCIF on stage? https://t.co/EkraXp2RuM — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) February 15, 2017

And me:

OMFG. You’re the PRESIDENT. Don’t you have anything to do besides hold a rally? https://t.co/B1uNyLpK9K — Karoli (@Karoli) February 15, 2017

And he’s holding a rally in FL to stroke his man-baby ego. https://t.co/VJe0hRbrJF — Karoli (@Karoli) February 15, 2017

He just cannot stand the negativity. And for that matter, he also can't stand the work. If he actually worked, I'd have no problem with the weekend golf dates. But he's just a big man-baby with no work ethic. Or ethics at all, for that matter.