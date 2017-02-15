Trump Will Hold Florida Rally To Soothe His Bruised Ego

By Karoli Kuns
Donald Trump has had a difficult week. His Labor Secretary pick withdrew, his National Security Advisor resigned, and his approval ratings are in the tank.

What to do, what to do? I've got it! Ignore the job you have in front of you and hold a rally to get lots and lots of warm fuzzies from the rabid fans cheering for you.

Seriously, this is a thing that's happening. Whether it's because he's already declared his 2020 candidacy or because he's had such bad press he needs some ego-strokes, who knows? All I know is that he's the damn president and he's doing a rotten job, yet thinks he has time for a couple of rounds of golf and a rally in Florida.

Robert Costa:

So it's for the feels.

Twitter has been unkind, and by Twitter, I mean those of us at C&L along with the general public.

Amato (SCIFs are secure communication tents):

And me:

He just cannot stand the negativity. And for that matter, he also can't stand the work. If he actually worked, I'd have no problem with the weekend golf dates. But he's just a big man-baby with no work ethic. Or ethics at all, for that matter.


