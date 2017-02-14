Malcolm Nance Smacks Higbie Down: 'We Swore An Oath To The U.S. Constitution'

The Trump White House is clearly leaking like a sieve, and right-wing apologists, like ex-Navy S.E.A.L. Carl Higbie continue to carry water for Trump by blaming the Obama White House staff leftovers. He was on with Stephanie Ruhle, who follows Morning Joe weekdays.

RUHLE: You think that maybe there's people in there who are patriots saying, I have to figure out a way to get the truth out?

You'd think a Navy S.E.A.L. would expect a General to be tough, but not Carl Higbie, He is worried that people are picking on poor Mikey, the same guy from this appalling RNC Reichstag-style speech.

Higbie, by the way, is auditioning as a potential replacement for Sean Spicer, some say.

HIGBIE: Or people with crosshairs on Mike Flynn, you don't know. we have enormous leaks coming out of the White House. this is indicative of politicos, Obama leftovers, we call them them we bes, we be here when you come and we be here when you go. The loyalists. Donald Trump needs to find out who is loyal, who is a political. RUHLE: Loyal to who? HIGBIE: Loyal to Donald Trump and his agenda.

Malcolm Nance smacked that down hard. Apparently Higbie has forgotten where his first loyalties are.

NANCE: Let me say something about that. the staff of the White House are loyal to one thing and one thing only, you and I, as former service members swore our oath to the Constitution of the United States. None of them should be loyal to Donald Trump. They should be loyal to the honor and dignity of this nation. This is not about a matter of people trying to, you know, undermine the Trump administration. These are people where we have a serious counterintelligence problem going on. There are warrants out circulating behind this. We have a national security adviser who may have been cutting deals on Russian spies.

Oops.