Trump Supporter Says He Salutes A Cardboard Trump Every Day
This Saturday, just shy of a month from the day he was sworn into office, Trump held a campaign rally in Florida, and he brought one of his supporters, a Florida resident named Gene Huber, up on stage with and allowed him to take the mic:
During a campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, President Donald Trump invited one of his supporters on stage.
After Donald Trump spoke about protesters being given publicity, he went on to talk about his supporters, including one man named Gene Huber, who the President let up on stage with him.
"This guy has been all over television saying the best things, and I see him standing there at like four in the morning," the President said.
President Trump then let Huber take the mic.
"We the people - our movement is the reason why our president, the President of the United States is standing here today," Huber said, "When President Trump, during the election, promised all these things he was going to do for us, I knew he was going to do this for us.
Huber and President Trump then shook hands, and President Trump proclaimed that 'a star is born.'
CNN followed up that appearance with an interview Saturday evening, and I would say Jesse LaGreca summed this up perfectly on Twitter:
He praises to a cardboard Idol of Trump. How many times do I have to say it? THIS IS A CULT https://t.co/YZFH2wl1Pv
— #NotMyPresident (@JesseLaGreca) February 19, 2017
Cult indeed. Here's the rough transcript of some of the exchange above:
BROWN: What would you want to say to him if he's watching right now. Clearly he saw you earlier when you were giving interviews. What do you want to say to him right now?
HUBER: To President Trump? I want to say, President Trump, thank you so much for giving this opportunity to come on stage like that Mr. President, I’ve been with you for two years. You probably heard this. Every single second, every day, I’m with you. I got a 6-foot cardboard box of President Trump in my house. And I salute that every single day. And I pray and tell him, Mr. President, I pray for your safety today. And I’m not lying. I do that every single day to the president, that is cardboard.↓ Story continues below ↓
BROWN: Let me ask you, you say you've been with him from the very beginning. What is it about his message that has resonated with you, Gene?
HUBER: You know, it's just, it's just the way he speaks, that truth. You know, it comes from the heart. That's the most important thing. It comes from his heart. And he speaks the truth. That's what we believe and us -- our movement believes. I mean, just look how -- look at what just started. Look at it! Look what President Trump says. There's never been a movement like this ever, ever! I've never been into politics in my life! Up until President Trump came down the elevator. And he taught me everything. He taught me everything.
BROWN: So he has been in office, he's been president for nearly a month, what's your take so far? On how he's done?
HUBER: Um, he's doing fantastic! There's no words to describe what this man is doing. He promised to do this. He promised to do that. You know, you have a lot of those voters out there, and I have family members and they say to me, they voted for President Trump. I hope he does this. I hope he can do this. You know what I say? He will do this! That's why I love this man, because he's smart, he gets it, and he's going to change the world. He's going to change the world, folks.
Comments