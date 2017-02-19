Trump Supporter Says He Salutes A Cardboard Trump Every Day

This Saturday, just shy of a month from the day he was sworn into office, Trump held a campaign rally in Florida, and he brought one of his supporters, a Florida resident named Gene Huber, up on stage with and allowed him to take the mic:

During a campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, President Donald Trump invited one of his supporters on stage. After Donald Trump spoke about protesters being given publicity, he went on to talk about his supporters, including one man named Gene Huber, who the President let up on stage with him. "This guy has been all over television saying the best things, and I see him standing there at like four in the morning," the President said. President Trump then let Huber take the mic. "We the people - our movement is the reason why our president, the President of the United States is standing here today," Huber said, "When President Trump, during the election, promised all these things he was going to do for us, I knew he was going to do this for us. Huber and President Trump then shook hands, and President Trump proclaimed that 'a star is born.'

CNN followed up that appearance with an interview Saturday evening, and I would say Jesse LaGreca summed this up perfectly on Twitter:

He praises to a cardboard Idol of Trump. How many times do I have to say it? THIS IS A CULT https://t.co/YZFH2wl1Pv — #NotMyPresident (@JesseLaGreca) February 19, 2017

Cult indeed. Here's the rough transcript of some of the exchange above: