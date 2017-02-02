Trump Takes Twitter Dictation From Fox News, Again

First up, an uninvited word of advice from an old activist for those anarchists who want to set fires and break windows when a colossal Nazi a-hole like Milo Y. comes to town.

Don't.

You do nothing but give ammunition to Fox News and it doesn't help shut down the Milo cult.

Like to congratulate all you cats n kittens at Berkeley for giving TV video to run instead of dealing with WH craziness. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 2, 2017

Hold a silent vigil outside. Burn candles and sing songs from World War II.

Or a totally not-work-safe Dead Kennedys number.

Just don't get violent. It backfires and all of a sudden you're the latest Solyndra Fox Freakout.

Don't give Fox News "commentator" Todd Starnes that gift. New Republic:

The right-wing culture warriors have seized upon the incident, condemning students for inciting violence and stifling free speech. This is despite the fact that only last week, during another Milo event at a university, a protester was shot in the stomach by a Milo fan and Trump supporter. In response to the U.C. Berkeley protests, Fox & Friends’s Todd Starnes advocated for the government to shut down federal funding for the school, yelling like a noble boy on air, “Free speech for all or no federal money!”

And you'll never guess who tweeted that word-for-word less than thirty minutes later:

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

hell yeah donald trump plagiarized todd starnes https://t.co/Z9rXNXfkbk — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) February 2, 2017

The story here isn't about anarchists protesting a "preening fascist jackass". It's about the preening fascist jackass sitting in the Oval Office after setting education funding policy by tweeting what Fox told him to.

PUPPET!!!