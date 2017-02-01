Trump Threatens To Send Troops Into Mexico To Deal With 'Bad Hombres'

It hasn't even been two weeks, but Trump is just an utter disaster when it comes to foreign affairs. If he's trying to make us grateful for Rex Tillerson's confirmation, perhaps that's the only silver lining. But it's a very thin one.

AP reports that during a telephone call with Mexico President Pena Nieto, Trump threatened to send troops into Mexico to deal with the drug problem.

According to an excerpt of the official transcript of the call obtained by an AP reporter, Trump behaved with his usual lack of diplomacy or manners.

"You have a bunch of bad hombres down there," Trump scolded. "You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it."

So now he wants a border war with Mexico? Really?

Digby has this one right. This plays right to his testosterone-crazed hater base who wants the swagger and the bravado. What's good for the country no longer matters. What's good for the world no longer matters. It's now all about Trump feeding his ego and throwing red meat to the base.

All I can say is that maybe Mexico ought to start building that wall.

In other news, Trump took a telephone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The Washington Post reports that during the call, Trump "blasted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refu­gee agreement and boasted about the magnitude of his electoral college win."

After that, Trump bragged about his electoral win before letting PM Turnbull know he wasn't high on the food chain. "At one point Trump informed Turnbull that he had spoken with four other world leaders that day — including Russian President Vladi­mir Putin — and that, 'This was the worst call by far,'" according to the same report.

He then terminated the call.