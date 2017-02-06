Trump Tweets: 'Any Negative Polls Are Fake News'

I don't know about handling a 3 am call on national security, but Donald Trump is sure ready to handle Twitter at 4:01 am, that's for sure.

How normal is to be tweeting crazed things out at 4:01AM in the morning, anyway?

I imagine Trump was reacting to the recent polls coming out saying he has the worst approval rating of any president in their honeymoon period.

The man can't handle any form of negativity, whatsoever.

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Then only six minutes later, Trump decided to try stand-up comedy and sent this precious tweet.

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Trump using "real data" is paradoxical to the reality we live in.

I hear you can buy the Trump Dictionary at any Trump hotel or golf course, in which you'll find:

FAKE NEWS (N): Any reports that do not show Donald Trump in a positive light.

Conservative talker Charlie Sykes wrote an op-ed in the NY Times: Why Nobody Cares the President Is Lying

Mr. Trump understands that attacking the media is the reddest of meat for his base, which has been conditioned to reject reporting from news sites outside of the conservative media ecosystem. For years, as a conservative radio talk show host, I played a role in that conditioning by hammering the mainstream media for its bias and double standards. But the price turned out to be far higher than I imagined. The cumulative effect of the attacks was to delegitimize those outlets and essentially destroy much of the right’s immunity to false information. We thought we were creating a savvier, more skeptical audience. Instead, we opened the door for President Trump, who found an audience that could be easily misled.

↓ Story continues below ↓

It's adorable that Sykes keeps himself marketable with a mia culpa NOW that the monster is out of the box. But the "nobody" who cares not that Trump is lying are the hard-core conservatives who didn't care anyway, as long as their tax cuts and deregulation got passed. Chalk Sykes up as another sorrowful AM hate talker regretting the consequences of his actions way too late, while pivoting to a "reasonable Republican" stance in order to keep on booking TV panel gigs. (See also Glenn Beck and Hugh Hewitt)

Digby has more on this: Grappling with the hell they've wrought.