Trump's Cabinet: Neither The Brightest Nor The Best

Ideally, when a person is elected to an executive position such as president, they will fill their cabinet with the brightest and the best. The person would want people that are well versed in that area and would only want what is best for the country.

All too often, Republicans will hire the biggest campaign donors who might or might not understand what they are doing but will usually reject common sense and science. They will always be working hard to do what is best for their personal bank accounts.

Then there is Trump. They are definitely not among the brightest or the best. There is Rick Perry who couldn't remember the name of his department but wanted to get rid of it when he was a presidential candidate. Now he is all to happy to run it. There is also Betsy DeVos who had one of the worst interview performances in history and barely was approved, even with a majority of rubber stamping Republicans.

As a whole, Trump's picks are morons, to be kind, who are literally working in the dark, per the New York Times story:

President Trump loves to set the day’s narrative at dawn, but the deeper story of his White House is best told at night. Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit. In a darkened, mostly empty West Wing, Mr. Trump’s provocative chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, finishes another 16-hour day planning new lines of attack. Usually around 6:30 p.m., or sometimes later, Mr. Trump retires upstairs to the residence to recharge, vent and intermittently use Twitter. With his wife, Melania, and young son, Barron, staying in New York, he is almost always by himself, sometimes in the protective presence of his imposing longtime aide and former security chief, Keith Schiller. When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.

↓ Story continues below ↓ During his first two dizzying weeks in office, Mr. Trump, an outsider president working with a surprisingly small crew of no more than a half-dozen empowered aides with virtually no familiarity with the workings of the White House or federal government, sent shock waves at home and overseas with a succession of executive orders designed to fulfill campaign promises and taunt foreign leaders.

I would be remiss if I did not mention Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, who is one big gaffe machine and lead contender to be the first one to hear "You're fired!" who added to his resume by denouncing the article and saying Trump didn't even own a bathrobe.

I'm no expert at being a press secretary but I can't help but think that either he or one of his aides would have access to teh Google, which would have told him not to use that line of argument:

Trump's cabinet and top aides would be a laugh riot if what they were doing was so damn scary and damaging to the country.

No wonder so many people are scared of clowns.