Trump's Silence On The Rise Of Jewish-American Terrorism Is Deafening

Updated list of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers & day schools today — at least 16 in all. These are places where kids play & learn. pic.twitter.com/iYv9BLgBgc — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

That's the list simply for today, and the day isn't over. This is sickening, and the denial on the right side of the political spectrum is becoming absurd. We know exactly what has fueled this unacceptable ugliness: the presence of the hateful Steve Bannon in far too many positions of influence.

The latest horrific display of hatred: another desecration of Jewish headstones at another cemetery. Even the dead are disrespected thanks to the divisive Trump administration and Sunday's vandalism is exactly how cowardly pro-Trump hatemongers get their rocks off.

WISSINOMING (WPVI) -- A reward is being offered after scores of headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia. The Mizel Family Foundation, through the Anti-Defamation League, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 is offering an additional $3,000. Police say upwards of 100 headstones were damaged, though people helping with the cleanup say they've counted some 500 damaged headstones.

I've unfortunately had to educate people who are unaware of such hatred, like children who have never seen any of this hateful anti-Jewish conduct. Remember, those under 10 or 11 have only known one President: President Obama, and this is an education we'd rather not give them. A familiar face on Twitter had a few appropriate thoughts on the matter and I doubt any rational person could disagree.

I don't care that his daughter is a converted Jew. Doesn't mean he is not an antisemite. Just means he makes an exception for her. — Red Painter (@Redpainter1) February 27, 2017

I am just furious today. Beyond words. My former school and my former community center, on the news, being evacuated, broke my heart. — Red Painter (@Redpainter1) February 27, 2017

This MUST STOP and if Trump won't help us, we must find another way. This is not my America. This is Trump's America. He is a monster.

Update: