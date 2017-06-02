Vote Vets Debuts Powerful Ad That Shames Trump

Simple, straightforward, and powerful. Act Like One has since gone viral.

Source: Refinery 29

Donald Trump doesn't have the best record on the military. You'll recall that he used a veterans event to call a journalist a sleaze, lied about the size of his donation to a veterans charity, and bashed a Gold Star family using racist and Islamophobic rhetoric. Yesterday, he went on The O'Reilly Factor and compared America's troops to Vladimir Putin, drawing the ire of at least one retired general. Today, he used a luncheon at CENTCOM to tell troops about his buddy Tom Brady's (admittedly incredible) Super Bowl victory. That was after he used his speech to once again tout his historically narrow election victory.

So it should come as little surprise that a veterans group created this now-viral ad calling on the Commander in Chief to do better on our men and women in uniform. VoteVets will debut this ad on Morning Joe, part of Donald Trump's unhealthy diet of cable news.