Vote Vets Debuts Powerful Ad That Shames Trump

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
3 hours ago by Scarce
up

Simple, straightforward, and powerful. Act Like One has since gone viral.

Source: Refinery 29

Donald Trump doesn't have the best record on the military. You'll recall that he used a veterans event to call a journalist a sleaze, lied about the size of his donation to a veterans charity, and bashed a Gold Star family using racist and Islamophobic rhetoric. Yesterday, he went on The O'Reilly Factor and compared America's troops to Vladimir Putin, drawing the ire of at least one retired general. Today, he used a luncheon at CENTCOM to tell troops about his buddy Tom Brady's (admittedly incredible) Super Bowl victory. That was after he used his speech to once again tout his historically narrow election victory.

So it should come as little surprise that a veterans group created this now-viral ad calling on the Commander in Chief to do better on our men and women in uniform. VoteVets will debut this ad on Morning Joe, part of Donald Trump's unhealthy diet of cable news.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV