You Won't Believe What Trump Said At African History Museum

I was gonna say you won't believe it, but of course you will. Donald Trump visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Omarosa and Ben Carson, and was asked about divisions in the country by MSNBC's Craig Melvin:

“We want to see it get much better. You’ll see it, oftentimes it will get much better and then it blows up. And part of the beauty of what you’re doing here with the museum and the success of the museum — success is very important because it’s doing tremendous numbers, tremendous numbers of people are coming in,” he added. “I think that really helps to get that divide and bring it much closer together, if not perfect. You have to have people come in that love the country,” he insisted. “And this is about love, this building is about love. And we have to have people come in that are going to love the country, not people that are going to harm the country.”

And then during his prepared remarks he went off-script (you're KIDDING) and talked about winning South Carolina by double double double digits.

Trump, speaking at the NMAAHC: "I like the state of South Carolina. I like all those states where I won by double, double, double digits." pic.twitter.com/2Aums2mXac — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2017

The MSNBC panel went between wanting to find any way out of this, and just throwing up their hands and admitting he's nuts.

Former member of the UK Parliament Louise Mensch was particularly out of sugar for Trump's comments: (transcript and video via Raw Story)

I heard him talking about ticket numbers as though that was some mark of success...And then [comparing] people coming into the museum to people coming into the country and dragging it back to his negative immigration [policies]. And as a matter of fact, I think it shows the president needs a mental health check-up. I genuinely believe that sounded so bizarre and so ridiculous and one thought just flowed into another with no logical sense at all. It’s a matter of national security that the president is not in his right mind.”