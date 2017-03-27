Alabama GOP Senator Wants Meals For Wheels

Republican Alabama State Senator Arthur Orr wants to revamp the state's financial aid laws to make them even more poor shaming and even more utterly ridiculous:

Alabama Republicans say they want a new bill to drastically limit state welfare programs so that recipients will get jobs — but the bill eliminates the most common means of transportation to and from work. The bill, created by Republican Sen. Arthur Orr, cuts the time frame for assistance from five years to three. It also creates a new layer of bureaucracy for poor people seeking help, including the requirement that they sign a contract vowing to adhere to the program’s rules. It also disqualifies people from getting food stamps or financial assistance for families with children if the recipients own cars, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. “We want to get people working back in the workforce and not hanging out for public benefits because they can,” Orr told the paper.

What brilliance! He wants to get people back to work but doesn't want them to have the means to find that work much less get to it. Pure genius, for a Republican.

Of course, the is the same clown that wanted to have all high school kids pass a citizenship test before graduating so that they were a better informed citizen. He forgot to mention that it is also a good way to keep the poor kids - especially the poor, black kids - from graduating and getting a good paying job that he doesn't want them to be able to get to anyway.

Whew! Such evilness is breathtaking.