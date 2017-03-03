Barbara Pierce Bush Gives Keynote Address At Planned Parenthood Fundraiser

Barbara Bush called Planned Parenthood's work especially important for treating social problems, calling their work "a silver bullet".

Source: Texas Tribune

At a Planned Parenthood fundraiser in Fort Worth on Wednesday, Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, insisted that the work the organization is doing is especially important after a changing of the guard in Washington.

Bush's public appearance before the group is striking, given that her father was a staunch abortion opponent during his time as Texas governor and as president. However, Bush’s, mother, former First Lady Laura Bush, has expressed support for the legality of abortion on a handful of occasions.

The younger Bush, the CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, called Planned Parenthood an "exceptional organization" in a June New York Times interview and attended a fundraiser for Clinton's presidential campaign in Paris in October.

During Wednesday's event, Bush repeatedly praised Planned Parenthood's work and said the “lessons learned from here are also learned in other countries.”

“To me, Planned Parenthood is a one-stop-shop for everything that has to do with women’s health and all social problems that don’t have to do with women’s health,” said Bush. “I hope you all realize the incredible investment that you’re making for both women and also their kids, their kids' education and their income level. And that is unique and incredible. It’s a silver bullet, if you ask me.”