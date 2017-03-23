Bernie Sanders: Trump Is Lying On Healthcare And Manafort

Bernie Sanders was interviewed by Mrs. Greenspan today.

ON ACHA: Let's also not forget, Andrea that we have a president -- I know I will shock your viewers by suggesting he doesn't always tell the truth. But this is a guy who campaigned by saying I'm going to provide health care to all Americans. It's going to be great, fantastic, all Americans. It's a lie. Over 20 million people lose their health insurance. What they will move toward is a system in which you will have catastrophic health insurance. You will have very high deductibles, very high copayments, it will cover very little. It will be in many cases cheap. But you are not going to have the health insurance you need to protect yourself and your family.

Just a reminder, Bernie is right. Watch Trump lie:

ON FBI AND MANAFORT: One of the embarrassments that we have -- and I don't mean to be overly partisan saying this -- because I have got a lot of Republican friends, conservatives, who are honest decent people, they just have a different point of view than I do. The Wall Street Journal, a right-wing editorial page made that point the other day. "The boy who cried wolf too often." You have got a president who lies all the time. Really, Mr. Manafort not to know what he was about when you bring him on as your campaign manager? Hard for most Americans to believe. We know that there is a variety of close ties between Trump and Trump supporters and his administration and his campaign and the Russians. How deep it goes, to the degree that there may have been collusion, that is what the intelligence committee, and perhaps an independent body, has got to explore.

The president is a compulsive liar.

And PS: Sanders is a no vote on Gorsuch. No surprise there.