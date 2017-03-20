BOMBSHELL: Comey Confirms FBI Investigating Russia/Trump Ties

Now there's a video clip for the Smithsonian. If we get Trump out before he dismantles it.

Here's what Comey said:

As you know, our practice is not to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations, especially those investigations that involve classified matters. But, in unusual circumstances, where it is in the public interest, it may be appropriate to do so, as Justice Department policies recognize. This is one of those circumstances.

I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

And that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts.

As with any counterintelligence investigation, this will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed.