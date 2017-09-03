Chris Cuomo Shows Off The 'Sean Spicer Logic Chart'?

It's hilarious, even when there was no Melissa McCarthy skit to go along with it.

When on-air cable news talent can't stop laughing at a White House staffer, you know there's a problem. Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota are paid to "cover" Sean Spicer's pressers. And at this point the events are such a joke that Cuomo just takes Sharpie Pen to paper and draws a chart.

In only slight defense of Sean Spicer, White House spokesperson under ANY Republican President is a joke job. Remember Dana Perino? Tony Snow? Ari Fleischer? Scottie-Dog McClellan? They often had to flat out lie and it was never pretty. But at least they had a boss (Dick Cheney, but I digress) who provided them with enough cover that they would get an atta-boy/atta-girl after the show. No one thinks Sean Spicer has that much institutional support. And Cheney lied for specific grift and glory. Trump tweets because he's crazy.

And everyone knows it. Everyone.