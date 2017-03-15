C&L's 2017 NCAA March Madness Tournament! Deadline Thursday!

By John Amato
It's March Madness time once again! I'm bringing back C&L's NCAA Tournament by popular demand.

It's easy to join and free.

You can pick your winners for this year by going to the tourney site and then just following the directions.

It's that simple. No, really.

All picks are due by noon on Thursday (EST) for the first round. No exceptions for late picks!

The winner gets to chose a prize from either a copy of our book: "Over The Cliff: How The Election Of Obama Drove the Right Insane" or a C&L coffee mug or a C&L t-shirt.

Over The Cliff: How Obama's Election Drove the American Right Insane
Over The Cliff: How Obama's Election Drove the American Right Insane


Comments
