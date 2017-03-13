C&L's Late Nite Music Club With ABC
Since we celebrated the 50th birthday of the Velvet Underground's first album last night, I did not get around to mentioning the song that has been stuck in my head since I woke up Saturday morning.
I have no reason why it has was stuck in my head and to why it still hasn't left yet but here it is. I mean, I haven't had a poison arrow shot through my heart in ages.
What are you listening to tonight?
