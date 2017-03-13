C&L's Late Nite Music Club With ABC

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Since we celebrated the 50th birthday of the Velvet Underground's first album last night, I did not get around to mentioning the song that has been stuck in my head since I woke up Saturday morning.

I have no reason why it has was stuck in my head and to why it still hasn't left yet but here it is. I mean, I haven't had a poison arrow shot through my heart in ages.

What are you listening to tonight?


The Lexicon Of Love
The Lexicon Of Love
Artist: ABC
Price: $2.42
(As of 03/13/17 09:09 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV