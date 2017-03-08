C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Betty Davis

By Dale Merrill
It's International Women's Day today. When I think of the women who raised me, taught me and have inspired me to be a good person though every day is women's day.

I've told a bit of her story on the LNMC before so tonight just let me say Betty Davis is one tough lady. She's lived through a lot and inspired a lot. She stood up and said things that could make men blush. She's not messing around and meant what she said.

What are you listening to tonight?


They Say I'm Different
They Say I'm Different
Artist: Betty Davis
