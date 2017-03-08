C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Betty Davis
It's International Women's Day today. When I think of the women who raised me, taught me and have inspired me to be a good person though every day is women's day.
I've told a bit of her story on the LNMC before so tonight just let me say Betty Davis is one tough lady. She's lived through a lot and inspired a lot. She stood up and said things that could make men blush. She's not messing around and meant what she said.
What are you listening to tonight?
