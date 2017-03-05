C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Fall

The Fall's Mark E. Smith was a grumpy and surly old man even when he was a young man. He formed his band the Fall when he was 19 and has been at it ever since. Mark turns 60 years old today.

Though he has remained the only consistent member of the band, the Fall have released over 30 studio albums. Some more consistent than other but as people much more clever than me have said "Even a bad Fall album is still going to be more interesting than most other records that came out that year." I can't disagree with that in any way. Every album by the band that I have purchased has always stayed in my collection, never to be sold or traded at the record store. No, I don't own every single one but I'd be lying if I said I was not trying to own them all some day. Yeah, they're one of my top 10 favorite bands ever.

It's always hard to pick just one Fall song. The one I chose I have on a 45 and it was the first one I gave a spin this morning to celebrate the coots day of birth.

What are you listening to tonight?