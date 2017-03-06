C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Randy Holden

Randy Holden may have started out in the east coast as the guitar player in a surf band called The Fender IV but when he got to the west coast it wasn't the tasty waves that blew his mind.

The Fender IV became the Sons Of Adam once they landed in California and got a gig opening for the Rolling Stones in Long Beach, Ca in 1966. Randy was taken with the distortion and volume that Keith amp's had. From there, he started to seek a guitar sound that sounded like wooly mammoth's standing on the top of a mountain.

Rumour is that his 1969 album, Population II, was recorded in an opera house on 20 Sunn amps wired in parallel. Turn this up and you'll have no reason to doubt that.