C&L's Late NIte Music Club With Richard And Linda Thompson

Shoot Out The Lights was my introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson. The guy I was working for was a big fan of Richard and had me drive to the record store to pick him up a copy of the album on the day it was released. That was 35 years ago today, March 15th, 1982.

I heard the album for about a two weeks straight after that day. I was just a teenager and it was pretty much "grown up" music. It was something much different than what I was into at the time but I still dug it pretty much immediately.

What are you listening to tonight?