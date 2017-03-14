C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Slim Gaillard
It seemed every time I checked any of the social media channels I belong today I kept getting reminded it is National Potato Chip Day.
Tonight, it has reminded me to celebrate the greasy, crispy and oh so fun & flavorful snack with my friends in the music club with this ditty from Slim Gaillard.
What are you listening tonight?
|The Extrovert Spirit Of Slim Gaillard 1945-1958 (Includes Slim Gaillard Rides Again) - Slim Gaillard
|
Artist: Slim Gaillard
Price: $5.20
(As of 03/14/17 08:24 am details)
Comments