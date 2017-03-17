C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Thin Lizzy

With it being St. Patrick's Day I thought about a long passed aunt who was very proud of her Irish heritage. I heard a quite a few Celtic folk tales and legends from her when I was a child. One of the main subjects was Cuchulain.

He was a warrior who went through a lot of crazy thing in his life. He crossed the Bridge of the Cliff, walked the plain of Ill Luck and single-handedly defended Ulster from an army that Queen Medb of Connacht sent in.

He also sadly had a lot of misfortune such as killing his son due to mistaken identity and met his own demise after being duped by Morrigan, the goddess of death and battles. He was 27 when he died which made him one of the earliest members of that so-called "club."

On Thin Lizzy's "Róisín Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend" the legend of some of Cuchulain's adventures are encapsulated, along with several familiar Irish melodies, into a hard rockin' epic.

What are you listening to tonight?