Colbert Backs Up The Bus Over Jeff Sessions Because Liar

Last night Stephen Colbert couldn't believe just how easy his monologue job had become.

The so-called "Attorney General of the United States" was caught lying to his Congressional Confirmation hearing, and he didn't even have to.

That's what I don't understand about Sessions, who is supposedly a smart legal mind? It's as if Franken asked him about a broken plate in the kitchen, and Sessions answered with "I didn't have a bagel with cream cheese, Senator Franken."

Or as Colbert put it, "Franken didn't even ask if you were involved! Why did you volunteer to lie?"

"You know how there's all this smoke around the idea that the Trump folks colluded with the Russians to influence the election? And the Trump people are saying, 'Nothing to see here folks?' Well I spy with my little eye, the Attorney General of the United States."

Colbert noted that this guy Kislyak is the same Russian Ambassador that Michael Flynn spoke with before resigning last month. Seems EVERYONE went to bed with that Russian hooker. Oops.

“You called yourself a campaign surrogate, then you lied under oath that you never met with the Russians, so you don’t have to recuse yourself, because you’ve already fcked yourself."