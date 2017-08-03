Don't Call It 'Trumpcare!'

Trump senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway pushed back against the idea that the new health care bill put out by House Republicans should be called "Trumpcare."

Fox News' Bill Hemmer asked, "Sean Spicer was asked numerous times yesterday, if we call it Trumpcare now — Is it by any other name, Trumpcare?

Conway replied, " Well, it’s the American Health Care Act, and I think it’s aptly named that for this reason.

Irony just died, because the Republicans calling The Affordable Care Act "Obamacare" wound up biting them when polls indicated people liked the benefits. Trumpcare, which is being hashtagged by Democrats in Congress as #paymoregetless? Not so much. Please note that President Obama had NO PROBLEM with putting his name on the AFFORDABLE Care Act, and that the word "affordable" is gone from the Republican version because it isn't:

Back to Kellyanne:

,,, It wants to cover, it wants everyone to have access to coverage - that just did not happen under Obamacare… I’ll call it Trumpcare if you want to, but I didn’t hear President Trump say to any of us... "

Hemmer said, " But you're not going to call it that?"

Kellyanne said, "I’ll call it, I’ll call it Trumpcare if you want to, but I didn’t hear President Trump say to any of us, ‘'Hey, I want my name on that.’ It’s not about branding according to someone’s name. This is serious business.”

He didn't want his NAME on it? Come on. Many of Trump's many businesses are just branding exercises anyway. Wanna sell some steaks? Slap Trump's name on it and cut him in with some profits. If Trump doesn't want his name on it, it's because even he smells a failure. And this is much more serious than a Trump-branded hotel.

With all the heat the new bill is taking from Republicans alone, it's not surprising Conway or Trump do not want his name splashed across the new bill.

I did have to laugh when Conway told Hemmer that Trump is "husbanding" the new health bill through.