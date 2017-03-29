To Flip Tom Price's Seat, Alyssa Milano Drives Voters To Polls

This is celebrity activism at its best. Jon Ossoff has a real chance to win Tom Price's Georgia House Seat. Of course, Tom Price is the HHS secretary under Trump now, and we'll have to watch him moment to moment to make sure he doesn't dismantle Obamacare by fiat.

In the meantime, let's start flipping the House of Representatives by flipping the 6th District in Georgia. Actors Alyssa Milano and Christopher Gorham are giving rides to the polls as early voting started this week.

Georgia's 6th, early voting starts TODAY! @Alyssa_Milano and I are taking Yvonne right now. Did you think we were kidding? #FlipThe6th pic.twitter.com/DhoBYQwD71 — Christopher Gorham (@ChrisGorham) March 27, 2017

And even if you don't live in Georgia, you can help. Jon Ossoff is a Blue America candidate and we at C&L are proud and shameless in fundraising for him right here.



The jungle style primary is April 18 and early voting has started! Go Jon Ossoff!