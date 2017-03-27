Fox And Friends To Freedom Caucus: You Should Work In A 'Soup Kitchen'

Fox and Friends minus Steve Doocy took turns bashing the Freedom Caucus for refusing to compromise over Trump's AHCA healthcare bill.

They opened their show playing clips from the Sunday talk shows, which discussed who to blame on the failure of Trump's big legislative push.

Brian Kilmeade said Trump didn't do a good job of selling the bill to the American people, although if he received the votes, the polling would have been a moot point, but then blamed partisanship for this bill's failure. That's right, Brian Kilmeade is suddenly in favor of compromise.

I kid you not.

Fox News and Fox & Friends never found any room for Republicans to compromise with President Obama and cheered on government shut downs.

Brian said, "I don't care how charismatic the man or woman is unless people somehow compromise."

Then he took his shots at the Freedom Caucus.

"They have to understand they are not just up there just to get their way!"

Pete Hegseth tried to make the case that the swamp was too deep for Republicans to climb out of even if Trump was elected.

Ainsley Earhart tried to stick up for the most anti-government caucus and said, "[Freedom Caucus] is getting a lot of blame for this, but in their heart of hearts, they're doing the right thing..."

Kilmeade cut back in over Ainsley's words calling for "compromise" and he sad, "if you want to do the right thing you can work in a soup kitchen. You could go to a children's home, but when you're there it is to compromise."

He continued, "If we were to do our show and all I did was talk and all you did was talk, that's not a good show..."

Hegseth said you don't have to compromise, but you do have to vote for something after "you pushed and pushed and pushed."

Kilmeade then told the audience that Rep. Ted Poe quit the Freedom Caucus after they killed the bill.

You can bet that Fox and Friends and Fox News in general will be attacking the Democrats if they refuse to compromise with Trump and the GOP in the future.

↓ Story continues below ↓

See, it's like eight years of Obama obstruction never happened.