Fox's Stuart Varney Loses His S**t: 'The Republican Party Is A Disgrace'

Fox Business' Stuart Varney, the acerbic host who usually saves his acid tongue for Obama and the Democrats, instead railed against the entire Republican establishment for refusing to pass the AHCA bill today, which he believes puts their entire agenda in jeopardy.

He opened his show with a blistering argument with Rep. Louis Gohmert, who is part of the Freedom Caucus and remains a no vote.

He then sparred with Freedom Caucus lover Charles Payne, who believes that if the bill should go down in flames, it's no big deal.

Varney said, "Do you not think this is a political cat astrophe for the Republican Party? - and the very first thing that comes up for a vote, they lose? They're not unified, they lose. We're playing politics here. It is not aquestion whether it's a good bill or a bad bill, This is political reality. Pass this thing and govern."

Interesting definition of "governing" you got there, Stuart.

Payne used the standard trope that since Trump is not a politician, nobody cares if he's not successful with this bill. And what matters is long-term success for the Republicans (which on Varney's program means tax cuts for the rich, every day, all day.)

Even though Trump has embraced this bill and the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan is being used as the scapegoat if it fails. Payne said, "I really wish Paul Ryan wasn't in charge of it from the very beginning. that is where they blew it."

Varney then brought on Juan Williams and opened up with a vicious monologue, "I personally believe that at this moment in time the Republican party is a disgrace. I'm serious. I am serious."

"We elected the Republicans to run the House, the Senate and the White House and the very, very first thing that comes up on the legislative agenda they vote no, they're split. They can't do it. they can't govern. I am really fit to be tied. Go ahead, have fun. " he said.

Juan Williams was very happy indeed, "Well, I don't want to have fun at your expense. I see you fussing with Louie Gohmert and Charles Payne. I think you're in pain. I think you're having a tough moment."