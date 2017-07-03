Fox News Host Mocks Rep. Chaffetz: 'Phones Are Expensive, So Are Shoes'

Rep. Jason Chaffetz took a lot of heat already from a CNN interview he did early this morning while discussing the House healthcare bill and he callously said, "rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest [that money] in their own healthcare."

Spoken like a true rich a-hole dictating to the working class and impoverished how to live their lives.

Maybe those same folks should decide if they want to dine on those expensive McDonald's Big Mac meals or save for health insurance too?

So Jason immediately went to Fox News to try and save face, but he didn't get the back up he was looking for.

Host Shannon Bream asked, "I want to give you a chance to respond to comments on CNN on people buying an iPhone or health care and you said people are going to have to make sacrifices. Some folks didn't like the way that came out - suggesting those in the lower income brackets are going to have to give up things to make sure they're covered."

Rep. Chaffetz replied, "Maybe I didn't say it as smoothly as I possibly could, but people need to make a conscious choice and I believe in self-reliance."

He continued, "They're gonna have to make those decisions."

Low-income people have to grapple with making decisions every minute of every day trying to survive in this world, you moron. The type of decisions you never have to consider.

Chaffetz continued, " We want people to have access to an affordable health care product."

For some reason, Jason believes lower income people have extra money to make investments, "You gotta make choices. Sometimes you gotta make decisions in your life and where to make those investments...maybe a health savings account, which this plan has introduced ..."

Lower income people can't afford health insurance as it's currently set up, for profit, with shareholders and billionaire CEOs, without getting subsidies. That was true before the ACA came into existence. And they certainly don't have extra funds to "save" for health insurance, a retirement account, etc.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Chaffetz said, "Those are the types of things you need to make a choice and decision in your life and as an adult you get to make those decisions and live by those sequences."

Clearly, Jason Chaffetz has never lived paycheck-to-paycheck in his adult life.

Bream replied, "Those darn phones are expensive. So are shoes."

Chaffetz chimed back in, "We want them to have their communication equipment too, but it's frustrating."

Why is it frustrating for you, Jason? Because you can't imagine having to choose between health insurance and eating?

Bream said, "It's about choice and that's what's different and we all have to make decisions and be responsible."

One decision that now has to be made is just how long citizens are going to allow heartless weasels like Jason Chaffetz "represent" them in Congress.



Because Chaffetz' original thoughts he conveyed on CNN are exactly how hard-core conservatives believe.

As Ronald Reagan said, "You're all welfare Queens driving your Cadillacs around town and not working!"

You shouldn't have health insurance if you can't afford it. It's a privilege reserved for your betters.