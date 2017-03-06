Gold Star Dad Khizr Khan's Canada Event Cancelled Due To Travel Privilege Review - (UPDATED)

If this is true, it is the most evil kind of political retribution that's possible. The Trump administration's "travel ban" has apparently had an immediate impact on a Gold Star family.

That family are the Khans.

"The Muslim-American parents of a fallen U.S. Soldier who posthumously won the Gold Star and the Purple Heart. Their 27 year-old son, Capt. Humayun Khan, was killed in action in Iraq in 2004, and they suffer a pain that only those who've lost a child could understand.

You may remember during the Democratic Convention, Khizr Khan forcefully spoke out against Donald Trump and offered up his own copy of the Constitution.

Afterwards he asked the GOP to repudiate him.

Rosa Hwang, a Senior Producer, CTV National News tweeted this out moments ago.

JUST IN: Gold Star father Khizr Khan cancels scheduled speech in Toronto after being told his "travel privileges are being reviewed." pic.twitter.com/3dXFMnjced — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) March 6, 2017

Here's the text of the tweet, which is a statement from the sponsor of the event, Ramsay Talks.

Late Sunday evening Khizr Khan, an American citizen for over 30 years, was notified that his travel privileges are being reviewed. As a consequence, Mr. Khan will not be traveling to Toronto on March 7th to speak about tolerance, understanding, unity and the rule of law. Very regretfully, Ramsay Talks must cancel its luncheon with Mr. Khan. Guests will be given full refunds. Mr. Khan offered his sincere apologies to all those who made plans to attend on March 7th. He said: "This turn of events is not just of deep concern to me but to all my fellow Americans who cherish our freedom to travel abroad. I have not been given any reason as to why. I am grateful for your support and look forward to visiting Toronto in the near future."

FYI: Statement was sent to CTV News by Ramsey Talks, the event where Mr. Khan was scheduled to speak tomorrow. Mr. Khan has no comment. — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) March 6, 2017

We have confirmation that the event has been cancelled, but Khan is not commenting publicly. That's understandable, if in fact his privileges are being reviewed.

Cancellation of Khizr Khan event confirmed on sponsor's website and FB page. https://t.co/OPoR2DKfua pic.twitter.com/mZmX1DDGc2 — Ed Bott (@edbott) March 6, 2017

UPDATE: A CBC reporter just tweeted this:

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star dad, was scheduled to be on @TheCurrentCBC tomorrow while in T.O., now "travel privileges are being reviewed." #hw — John Paul Tasker (@JPTasker) March 6, 2017

We'll update as more information is available.