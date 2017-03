Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

Really.

Remember this one, Donnie?

A guy named Kevin Dent had the most cogent response -- I really can't add anything to it:

We only wish Samantha Bee's suggestion could be taken, but it's way too late for supernatural intervention, doncha think?

Because nothing else has worked. pic.twitter.com/VCyHZ7hKli — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 31, 2017

Too late for this, too: