GOP's Narrative About Its Enemies Collides With The GOP's Narrative About Itself

This is a valid question:

When do Republicans decide it's not worth defending Trump and Co. and see it worth PR hit to move to Pence, one of their own? — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 2, 2017

Of course, the answer is obvious: not anytime soon, given GOP voters' solid support for Donald Trump. Abandon Trump and expect a primary challenge.

In fact, express even mild disapproval of any member of the Trump administration and you're probably putting yourself at risk. The lead article at Fox Nation right now is taken from Laura Ingraham's LifeZette, where it carries this headline:

Sessions Under Fire: GOP Rushes to Eat Their Own Again Some Republicans quick to pile on as Trump attorney general targeted by media, leaks

From the article:

Some congressional Republicans rushed Thursday to criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions following leaks and media reports that Sessions met with Russian diplomats two times in 2016. ... a number of Republicans were quick to give in to the media narrative. "AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself," House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) tweeted early on Thursday. "I think, the trust of the American people, you recuse yourself in these situations," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday morning. McCarthy, in a later appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" backtracked and said he wasn't calling on Sessions to recuse himself.

They're backtracking the way they used to when they dared to express mild criticism of Rush Limbaugh. This is serious.

But wait -- can't Republicans just pretend to stand firm with Trump, all the while hoping that he'll be brought down by Democrats and that ever-popular villain, the Deep State? You'd think they could get away with that, given the way they portray their foes as all-powerful. Can't they just say that sinister supervillain George Soros destroyed Trump's presidency and they were powerless to withstand his pure evil? Can't they blame another supervillain, the alleged she-demon who haunted their dreams for eight years, and whom they're accusing of perfidy even today? This is from the U.K.'s top right-wing clickbait factory, the Daily Mail:



↓ Story continues below ↓ EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama's close confidante Valerie Jarrett has moved into his new DC home, which is now the nerve center for their plan to mastermind the insurgency against President Trump Barack Obama is turning his new home in the posh Kalorama section of the nation's capital - just two miles away from the White House - into the nerve center of the mounting insurgency against his successor, President Donald J. Trump. Obama's goal, according to a close family friend, is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment. And Obama is being aided in his political crusade by his longtime consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with the former president and Michelle Obama, long time best friends.

Or as Jim Hoft's Gateway Pundit puts it, "Valerie Jarrett Moves into Obama’s DC Home to Run Shadow Government."

Yes, we on the left are extraordinarily powerful -- we can send millions of undocumented immigrants to California to ensure that Hillary Clinton wins the popular vote (though somehow we failed to send 80,000 of them to Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin), and we can control the national flow of information with our steady stream of LIE-beral media "fake news" about stuff Trump and his associates actually said and did.

But Republicans still believe they should be able to beat us. They're the real Americans, remember? They still have guns? On average, they have very little melanin. Their president just told them that they're an unstoppable force:

Then, in 2016, the earth shifted beneath our feet. The rebellion started as a quiet protest, spoken by families of all colors and creeds --- families who just wanted a fair shot for their children, and a fair hearing for their concerns. But then the quiet voices became a loud chorus -- as thousands of citizens now spoke out together, from cities small and large, all across our country. Finally, the chorus became an earthquake -- and the people turned out by the tens of millions, and they were all united by one very simple, but crucial demand, that America must put its own citizens first ... because only then, can we truly MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

Republicans in Congress are supposed to be part of that unstoppable force. They're traitors, by definition, if that unstoppable force gets stopped, because they ought to be able to prevent that from happening. If it does happen, you'd think they'd be able to scream "Stab in the back!" and rally the troops around President Pence. But that's not possible, because they'll be deemed to have been enablers of Trump's downfall.

So they have to stand by Trump until the bitter end, or at least until his fans lose faith in him, which will probably never happen. They're stuck with him.

Unfortunately, that means we're stuck with him, too.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog