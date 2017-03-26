Gov. John Kasich: If Republicans Reach Out To Democrats We Could 'Marginalize The Extremes'

Ohio Gov. John Kasich took to the airways this Sunday morning and was allowed by CNN's Dana Bash to pretend that both Republicans and Democrats have a problem with intransigence among their ranks. Sorry Governor, but there is no equivalence on the left to the group of extremists that decided to pretend they've never heard of George W. Bush and tried to rebrand themselves as the so-called "tea party" on the left.

Secondly, to repeat the lie we hear told over and over again by the right, that Democrats didn't reach out to the other side of the aisle when they were trying to pass the Mitt Romney and the Heritage Foundation's Republican health care plan, otherwise known as the Affordable Care Act.

Now that his party has shown themselves to be completely incapable of governing, Kasich wants his party to reach out to the other side, and told Bash that effort might "begin to marginalize the extremes."

If Kasich really believes that, maybe he should take a long hard look in the mirror. As Arthur Chu discussed at Salon last year, Kasich is no more reasonable than the other extremists in his party. He's just better at "camouflaging his agenda." Maybe it's hard for Kasich to see from within, but he's worry about extreme polarization is a valid one, but it's not a bipartisan one. Just this month a study was released that concluded that we're more polarized than ever before, but that it occurs mostly on the right.