Here Come The Fox News Attacks On FBI Director Comey

What happens when even Fox News acknowledges Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing with FBI Director James Comey was “a tough day for Donald Trump?” Why, they try to make it up to the Glorious Leader by attacking Comey.

This Tuesday morning, Trump’s vice president-wannabe, Newt Gingrich, unloaded on Comey. Gingrich expressed no concern that members of the Trump campaign are under investigation for colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Apparently, Gingrich’s desire for presidents to follow the law – so great that he drove the impeachment of Bill Clinton for committing perjury about an extramarital affair - has vanished.

But rather than defend Trump, Gingrich went after “amazingly political” Comey. He didn’t challenge anything Comey actually said, just attacked him for being too anti-Trump.

GINGRICH: [Comey] can explain anything which, sounds like it would be a sound bite that would hurt Donald Trump, he can say. Anything which would reflect on the Obama administration’s leaking, the Obama administration’s ability to break the law, he can’t comment on at all.” Ninety seven percent of the money given to politics by the Justice Department employees went to Hillary Clinton. Ninety-seven percent. The place is filled with liberal lawyers who are very eager to destroy the Trump administration.

But Gingrich tacitly admitted Trump is in trouble.

GINGRICH: I think the Trump administration has to be much more cautious and, frankly, has to have a much more aggressive legal strategy because these things grow and grow and grow.

Gingrich is not the only Fox Newsie attacking Comey. Sean Hannity also accused Comey of only commenting when it hurts Trump. Trey Gowdy took a shot on Fox & Friends and even Dennis Kucinich did his part by going after Comey from the left.

Watch Gingrich forget how much he cares about presidential law-breaking above, from the March 21, 2017 Fox & Friends.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

