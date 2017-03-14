It's Time For C&L's 2017 NCAA March Madness Tournament!

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
It's Time For C&L's 2017 NCAA March Madness Tournament!

It's March Madness time once again! I'm bringing back C&L's NCAA Tournament by popular demand.

It's easy to join and free.

You can pick your winners for this year by going to the tourney site and then just following the directions.

It's that simple. No, really.

All picks are due by noon on Thursday (EST) of the first round. No exceptions for late picks!

The winner gets to chose a prize from either a copy of our book: "Over The Cliff: How The Election Of Obama Drove the Right Insane" or a C&L coffee mug or a C&L t-shirt.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV