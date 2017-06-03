John Oliver's New GOP Slogan: 'Don't Laugh, He's The President'

John Oliver takes apart the Twitter sh*tstorm that an unsupervised Trump started on Saturday Morning, as we covered here.

OLIVER: I'm going to call (this) Stupid Watergate: a potential scandal with all the intrigue of Watergate, except everyone involved is really bad at everything and the relevant question isn't so much of what did the president know and when did he know it? It is, is the president physically capable of knowing things at all because yesterday he decided that this was the best way to dispel everyone's suspicions, and shows the deranged and paranoid tweets by Trump, accusing President Obama of illegally wiretapping Trump Tower, before the 'victory.

His surrogates are enabling him, but in increasingly less effective ways. Oliver replayed a statement made Sunday morning by Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a chip off the old Huckabee block.

HUCKABEE-SANDERS: Look, I think he is going off of information that he has seen that has led him to believe that this is a very real potential. OLIVER: Let's write that down. She "thinks" the president saw information that led him to believe that this is a real potential, so I guess basically this is just how things are going to work now: The president once saw a banana with a bruise, that looked like a picture in an article he read in a dream, and that is why were f**king war.

Nothing escapes Oliver and his awesome writing staff. They found the funniest part of Trump's highly acclaimed 'presidential' address to Congress. Pictured below is Paul Ryan's face after hearing Trump say 'the time for trivial fights is over.' And yet, just a day later, trivia and nonsense, dominate this joke of an administration.