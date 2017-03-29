Judge Napolitano Is Back...and Sticking To His GCHQ Story?

Barely ten days ago, Fox News was publicly humiliated when their employee, Judge Napolitano, was shown to the the source of an unverified report that President Obama used the UK's GCHQ to wiretap Trump Tower. Napolitano insisted on air that Fox knew of three sources that confirmed the British intelligence cooperation.

That story was false.

Fox News reported that they could not verify his story, had no 'sources,' and pulled him off the air.

And yet here he is today, showing up on Fox News' "America's Newsroom" and standing by his previous allegations, telling Bill hemmer that his "sources" also stand by it also!

That's right, Napolitano is now turning his claims into a cause for civil liberties instead of a defense of Trump's insane tweets about his predecessor.

Hemmer: You put out a statement I think it was ten days ago saying you were confident in the story that you reported here in the past month. Judge: Yes. Hemmer: Do you still stand by that? Judge: Yes, I do and the sources stand by it. The American public needs to know more about this rather than less because a lot of the government surveillance authorities will expire in the fall and there will be a great debate on how much authority we want the government to have to surveil us and the more the American public knows about this, the more informed and Congress's decisions will be. Hemmer: So no change then? Judge: Correct. Hemmer: And we'll see how it plays out. Judge: I think more will come out.

Even one of his possible sources, right wing blogger and "whitey tape" conspiracy theorist Larry Johnson said the Judge mangled the information and Obama was never involved.

But wait, there's more. The Larry Johnson info snagged by Napolitano? Was an interview Johnson did with RT, the Russian State Television network! Or, as Media Matters put it: "Napolitano’s Claim Is Part Of A Food Chain That Includes Russian State Media And Hyperpartisan Conspiracy Theories"!

You can't make this stuff up, folks.

In the meantime, Fox gave Judge Napolitano a whole ten-day time out! Looks like it didn't do much for the Judge, and why would it?