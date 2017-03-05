Keystone XL Enriches Trump's Russian Friends, Not American Corporations

AM Joy brings to light another lie and broken promise of this Trump W.H. Remember the devastating commercial about American steel and how Trump was going to revitalize this forgotten segment of our industry? Joy plays the most 'devastatingly effective' ad of the 2016 campaign season.

This ad aired in the "Rust Belt" states that Trump 'won' with his deceptive campaign. As we've noted, this is utterly false, and not only is this EPA-hating administration going through with the highly dangerous and damaging Keystone XL pipeline, they won't be using American-made products in the process. Just galling, but expect nothing different from these people.

Labor's Leo Gerard, Nebraska Democratic Chairwoman, Jane Kleb and author/ex-U.S. intelligence officer Malcolm Nance appeared on panel to discuss yet another broken promise of the Trump W.H. He never had any intention of helping Americans, and he reveals that each and every day he pollutes the White House with his pro-Russian administration.

Malcolm Nance knows a thing or two about the Russian oligarchs who have latched on to the Trump team. In this case, the billionaire, twenty times over, is Roman Abromavic, who is the main beneficiary of using the Evraz Corporation's steel for this controversial pipeline.

"Make America Great Again" is really code for Make Russia's Oligarchs Richer by making the world more 'white.' We also know that those who have espoused this slogan as their own are either blatantly racist or don't realize they've been socialized to think this way. This is pure, unadulterated racially-motivated economic supremacy. If you have any doubts that this administration is totally dominated by racist thinking, this might erase those.

NANCE: This man's wife is BEST FRIENDS with Ivanka Trump, that tells you something about where the money is going.

Are the Russians perhaps a tad bit racist? Here's Roman Abromovic's wife, Dascha, in a photo that appeared in a magazine (not a leaked or fake news picture).

Disgraceful