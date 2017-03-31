Ladies And Gentlemen, Your Liberal Media

Twelve years ago this Friday I began a blog called Driftglass, a little Liberal pie and curio shop at the far edge of town, in the middle of the six-alarm clusterfk that was the Bush Administration.

Those were strange times. A network called "Fox News" was innovating in the field of blatantly lying to racists and imbeciles. Conservative talk radio had evolved into a bludgeon to beat up on anyone who did not toe the Republican party line. The Right had settled into a political strategy of attacking anyone who even looked at them funny an "America-hating Libtard traitor". And MSNBC -- the perennial last place cable news network -- was tinkering around trying to find the right formula for success with such programs as:

The Contributors with Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham

Alan Keyes Is Making Sense with Alan Keyes

Buchanan & Press with Pat Buchanan

The Savage Nation with Michael Savage

Scarborough Country with Joe Scarborough

Jesse Ventura's America with Jesse Venture

The Situation with Tucker Carlson

Now, twelve exciting but exhausting years later, with the treachery and fkery of the Failed Bush Administration being repeated by the Failed Trump Administration but on a much grander scale, 100 times dumber, faster and with more overt malice, greed, treason and contempt the the American people than any presidency in history, I turn on my teevee machine yesterday and what to my eyes behold?

An MSNBC "panel" discussion featuring an unctuous Republican turd-polisher, a Conservative cyborg sent from the future to destroy America and a deadbeat white supremacist.





This Is a Master Class in How Not to Conduct an Interview Featuring Professor Chuck Todd. ... On his afternoon Meet The Press, my man Chuck Todd hosted Tom DeLay, the former thug who once held considerable power in the House of Representatives and was present at the creation of the epidemic of gerrymandering and voter dilution that has spread across the nation. DeLay has a new book-like product to plug and, as appalling as it may be to anyone who was conscious during the 1990s, Chuck urged DeLay to reminisce about the golden era of legislative genius over which he presided...

And what would I have found on the same network one day earlier? (from Brother Charlie Pierce

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal is covering the important story that your internet history is now the property of the highest bidder. What they are not covering, what virtually NO one, anywhere in the mainstream media is covering, is that it was Republicans alone who did this.

Not a dimes' worth of difference bet 2 parties? LOOK at the vote count on YOUR internet privacy. https://t.co/kftrN50BUw #BothSidesDont — Frances Langum (@bluegal) March 29, 2017

And here is the WSJ Headline:

The fix is in kids.

The cavalry isn't coming.

We are the cavalry.

